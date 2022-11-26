Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRSGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Stratus Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $4.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

Insider Activity at Stratus Properties

In other news, Director Laurie L. Dotter acquired 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $184,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laurie L. Dotter purchased 2,967 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,668.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Leslie sold 24,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $732,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Stratus Properties during the second quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.