Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $4.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

Insider Activity at Stratus Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Laurie L. Dotter acquired 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $184,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Laurie L. Dotter purchased 2,967 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,668.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Leslie sold 24,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $732,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Stratus Properties during the second quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.