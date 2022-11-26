Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $46.44.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $4.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Stratus Properties during the second quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
