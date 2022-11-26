Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGRY. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Shares of SGRY opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $63.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 2.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth $108,000.
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
