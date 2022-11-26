Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given New SEK 198 Price Target at Barclays

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 147 to SEK 153 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of SEK 182.88.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at SEK 16.02 on Tuesday. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of SEK 12.14 and a 52 week high of SEK 20.95. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of SEK 13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.44 by SEK 0.04. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of SEK 1.33 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.