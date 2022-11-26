Synapse (SYN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $118.81 million and $1.09 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

