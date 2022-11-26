Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,646 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 10,810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,113,000 after buying an additional 831,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sysco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,587,000 after buying an additional 608,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Sysco by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,938,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,206,000 after buying an additional 599,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $86.45 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

