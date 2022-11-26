Target N. V. Biotech Purchases 300,000 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,788,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,529,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,838,579.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MacroGenics Price Performance

MacroGenics stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $19.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 86.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $89,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $264,000.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

