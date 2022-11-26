Target N. V. Biotech Purchases 300,000 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,788,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,529,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,838,579.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
MacroGenics Price Performance
MacroGenics stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $19.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.