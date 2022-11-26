Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TGB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 2,730,110 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 45.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 2,809,969 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

