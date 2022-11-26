Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on TGB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Taseko Mines Stock Performance
Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
