Tasty (LON:TAST) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Rating) shares were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Approximately 159,841 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 84,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 million and a PE ratio of 325.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.34.

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. As of April 7, 2021, the company operated 54 restaurants, including 49 restaurants under the Wildwood name and 5 restaurants under the dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

