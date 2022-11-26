Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $225.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

BURL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.89.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $304.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

