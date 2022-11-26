Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $225.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.
BURL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.89.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
BURL opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $304.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
