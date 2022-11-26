Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 47,669.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,286,000 after buying an additional 2,621,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 1,002.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 552,503 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $31,256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 3,803.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 523,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Tenable Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,959 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.