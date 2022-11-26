TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0213 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $208.47 million and approximately $48.89 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00077361 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00061491 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009808 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023671 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005270 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000293 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,451,447 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,915,311 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.