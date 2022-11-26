TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.58 and last traded at $106.19. Approximately 63,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,299% from the average daily volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.73.

TFI International Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.31.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

