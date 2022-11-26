TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.58 and last traded at $106.19. Approximately 63,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,299% from the average daily volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.73.
TFI International Stock Up 0.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.31.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
