The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $90.81 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 31,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.