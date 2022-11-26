The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Boosted by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 1.6% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International owned about 0.08% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $76,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $220.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.41.

In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company's stock, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company's stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

