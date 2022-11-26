The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $272.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $272.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDX. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.70.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX opened at $238.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.28 and its 200-day moving average is $243.08. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.