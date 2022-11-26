The Goldman Sachs Group Raises SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $63.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SEIC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.40.

SEIC stock opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,802 in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 790.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

