The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stake Reduced by Bardin Hill Management Partners LP

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP cut its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,467 shares during the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber comprises about 0.9% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after buying an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,113,000 after buying an additional 437,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,213,000 after buying an additional 431,192 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,476,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,421,000 after buying an additional 443,298 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,300,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,898,000 after buying an additional 605,665 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,799. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.