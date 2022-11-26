The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $164.00 target price for the company.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE THG opened at $147.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.14 and a 200-day moving average of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.