The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $326.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.97. The firm has a market cap of $334.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.29.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

