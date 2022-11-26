The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,755. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $350.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average is $140.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

