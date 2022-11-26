Theta Fuel Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.05 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $256.32 million and $5.05 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00077789 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00061946 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000392 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009877 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023692 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001481 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005303 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000131 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
