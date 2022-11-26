Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

CCJ opened at $24.20 on Friday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Cameco by 13.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cameco by 15.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 127,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $4,166,000. Ronit Capital LLP raised its holdings in Cameco by 29.2% during the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

