Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Trevena to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Trevena Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Trevena has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trevena

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 72.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

