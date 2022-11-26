Trifast’s (TRI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON:TRI opened at GBX 55.20 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72. The company has a market cap of £75.13 million and a P/E ratio of 788.57. Trifast has a twelve month low of GBX 49.10 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 165.50 ($1.96).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

