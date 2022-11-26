Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,167,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 301,925 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.28% of Trimble worth $184,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,359,823,000 after purchasing an additional 315,596 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 101.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,766,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $415,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,376,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Trimble stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43.
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
