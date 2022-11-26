Twenty Acre Capital LP Buys 474,400 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,400 shares during the period. Root comprises 2.0% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP owned approximately 0.66% of Root worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Root by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Root by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Root by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Root by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period.

Get Root alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Root from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Root from $20.93 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Root Stock Performance

Root stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $106.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.55. Root, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.34.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.01) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.74 million. Root had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -20.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Root Profile

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.