Twenty Acre Capital LP Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,000. Okta accounts for approximately 3.9% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 63.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3,485.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Okta from $94.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.21. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $244.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

