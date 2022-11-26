U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,450 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Newmont by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Newmont by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Newmont by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Price Performance

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NEM opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.