U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 552 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,291 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,577 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $173.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

