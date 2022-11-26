U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,057 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Enviva worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Royal Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.92 per share, with a total value of $155,760.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 265,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,489.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 322,866 shares of company stock worth $16,356,874. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enviva Price Performance

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Further Reading

