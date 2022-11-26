U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Insider Activity

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

