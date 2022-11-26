U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.28.

KLAC stock opened at $380.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.12. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

