U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,090.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading

