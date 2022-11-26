U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,283 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 3,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

