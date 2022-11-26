U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 17,108 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DFAU stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52.

