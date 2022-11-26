U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cummins by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250,062 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Cummins by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 228,142 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,253,000 after acquiring an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

CMI stock opened at $250.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

