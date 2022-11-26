U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.9% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,788,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,936,000 after acquiring an additional 590,599 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 69,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 309,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. The firm has a market cap of $422.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.