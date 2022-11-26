U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,588,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,677,000 after purchasing an additional 353,171 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 91.5% during the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 589,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after purchasing an additional 281,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 269,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

Insider Transactions at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.