U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 12.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $65.84 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

