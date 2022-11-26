Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,176 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,763 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003,848 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $199,606,000. Finally, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $191,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

