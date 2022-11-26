Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Raised by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $213.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

