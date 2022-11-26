Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $173,214,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $145.09 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

