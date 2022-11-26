Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verbund from €125.00 ($127.55) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Verbund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verbund from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Verbund Price Performance

Shares of OEZVY stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. Verbund has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

