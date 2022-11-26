Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.15

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $31,473.11 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,602.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00470261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00122638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.35 or 0.00833328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00687583 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00242822 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,535,872 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

