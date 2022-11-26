VirtualMeta Price Reaches $0.0267 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded up 0% against the US dollar. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $61.38 million and approximately $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02668647 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

