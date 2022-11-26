Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vroom from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.93.

Vroom Stock Down 1.6 %

Vroom stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vroom

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.27 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 67.54% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

