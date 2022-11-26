Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00017942 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $80.78 million and $17.12 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,564.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010405 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00040388 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022101 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00240674 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.93789857 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $13,815,274.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

