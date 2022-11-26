Vulcan Forged PYR Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.80 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $2.91 or 0.00017672 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $79.14 million and approximately $15.80 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,475.14 or 1.00001790 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010411 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022221 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00239853 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.93789857 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $13,815,274.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

