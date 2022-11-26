VVS Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $109.45 million and approximately $735,105.39 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,450,529,540,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,137,321,741,524 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

