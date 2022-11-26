Waltonchain (WTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $798,199.61

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $17.55 million and approximately $798,199.61 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001309 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.00 or 0.08292183 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00489806 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.58 or 0.29792354 BTC.
About Waltonchain
Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,314,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,339,442 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Waltonchain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
